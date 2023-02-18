Locus Chain (LOCUS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $474,027.38

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $92.63 million and approximately $474,027.38 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.42 or 0.00423928 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,916.93 or 0.28081740 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.