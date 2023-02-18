Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 4,545 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.39 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.78. The company has a market capitalization of $419.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,119,102. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

