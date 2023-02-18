Loom Network (LOOM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.97 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $62.70 million and $9.97 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

