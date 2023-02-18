Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the building manufacturing company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Louisiana-Pacific has raised its dividend by an average of 17.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

NYSE LPX traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $64.80. The company had a trading volume of 871,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $78.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

