Loungers (LON:LGRS) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 211 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.60). 31,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 54,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.50 ($2.70).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Loungers Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £221.10 million and a PE ratio of 2,411.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 200.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 201.72.

Loungers Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 17, 2022, it operated 195 sites, including 164 Lounges and 31 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

