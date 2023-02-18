Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Position Increased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,682 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,435,000 after buying an additional 2,144,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,876,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $15,494,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

