Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Hits $0.0060 on Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $583.60 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

