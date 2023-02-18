Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Shares Up 0.4%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 22,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Lumina Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Lumina Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.