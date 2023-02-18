Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities raised shares of Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$13.36 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 13.63.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Gold

About Lundin Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$358,062.50. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$358,062.50. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$2,309,625.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,848,372.91. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $3,670,141.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.