Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded by BTIG Research

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

BTIG Research cut shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lyft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Lyft by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,028 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.