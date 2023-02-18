Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lyft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Lyft by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,028 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

