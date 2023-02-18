Mammoth 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23,347.86 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Mammoth has a market cap of $17.36 million and $23,347.86 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mammoth

MMT is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00238298 USD and is up 10.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,427.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

