Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $28.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.274 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

