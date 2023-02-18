Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $636,001,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,715,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,095,000 after acquiring an additional 740,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $166.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,594 shares of company stock worth $2,513,764. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

