Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stake Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Raymond James raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.08.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $371.68 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $406.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.11 and its 200-day moving average is $345.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

