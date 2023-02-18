Maryland Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 37,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 865,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,606,000 after buying an additional 484,241 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 383,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Accenture by 45.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 163,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.79.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $277.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

