Mask Network Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $281.12 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $281.12 million and approximately $121.69 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.12 or 0.00016679 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

