Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Materion updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-$5.90 EPS.

Materion Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $111.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average of $85.35. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Materion has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $114.59.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Materion by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Materion by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Materion by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Materion by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

