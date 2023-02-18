Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Materion updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-$5.90 EPS.
Materion Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $111.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Materion has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.35.
Materion Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s payout ratio is 12.08%.
Institutional Trading of Materion
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on MTRN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.
About Materion
Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Materion (MTRN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.