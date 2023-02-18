Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Materion updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-$5.90 EPS.

Materion Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $111.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Materion has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.35.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Institutional Trading of Materion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. State Street Corp raised its position in Materion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter worth about $14,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Materion by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 59,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Materion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter worth about $3,337,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MTRN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

