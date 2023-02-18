Maven Securities LTD Acquires New Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in KE by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 187,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,100 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter worth about $1,035,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 112.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 270,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 143,200 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 78.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,691,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,643,000 after purchasing an additional 745,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEKE. TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

KE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.60 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

