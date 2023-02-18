Maven Securities LTD Cuts Holdings in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Maven Securities LTD decreased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $15.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Electric

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland bought 422,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,164,254.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,445,441.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ivanhoe Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.