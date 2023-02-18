Maven Securities LTD Has $75,000 Stock Position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Maven Securities LTD reduced its position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,384 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in So-Young International were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in So-Young International by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,403,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in So-Young International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in So-Young International by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in So-Young International by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the period. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get So-Young International alerts:

So-Young International Price Performance

So-Young International stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. So-Young International Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.