Maven Securities LTD Makes New $449,000 Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727,841 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Avantor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after buying an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,315,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after buying an additional 2,797,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,035,000 after buying an additional 2,717,931 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

