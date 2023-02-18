MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Short Interest Update

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 935,600 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,667,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,344,000 after purchasing an additional 395,302 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,515,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,010,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,202,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 133,920 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 275.0% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $15,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

MAX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. 121,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,676. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $17.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MediaAlpha Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

