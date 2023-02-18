Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.36

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.36 and traded as high as C$12.08. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$12.08, with a volume of 141 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Melcor Developments from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Melcor Developments Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$381.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Melcor Developments Announces Dividend

Melcor Developments Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

(Get Rating)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.