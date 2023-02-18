Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Up 4.7% This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $62.30 million and $518,349.14 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00014910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004044 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,897,952 coins and its circulating supply is 16,924,462 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,891,941 with 16,922,301 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.69029023 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $768,196.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.