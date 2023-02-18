Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Position Lifted by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Methanex were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter worth $1,554,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 182.8% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at $7,233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 23.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 25,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

Methanex Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $48.27 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

