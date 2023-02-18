Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.49

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.49 and traded as high as C$67.80. Methanex shares last traded at C$66.97, with a volume of 195,292 shares changing hands.

Methanex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.72.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.36. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 4.4468792 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Methanex

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Priscilla Fuchslocher sold 3,100 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.46, for a total transaction of C$165,726.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,959.60. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.