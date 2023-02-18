MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,714 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of C opened at $51.42 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

