MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,083 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,272 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 130.4% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,648 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 782,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,632 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,025 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 351,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after acquiring an additional 98,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $293.66 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $225.28 and a twelve month high of $325.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,263. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

