MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Mondelez International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,418,000 after acquiring an additional 65,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.85 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

