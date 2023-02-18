MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.44.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $227.82 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.68 and its 200 day moving average is $243.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

