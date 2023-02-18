Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $284,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.31.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.15.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

