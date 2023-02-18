Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.02 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,355 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

