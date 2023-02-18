Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Progressive by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after buying an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after buying an additional 2,114,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,967,000 after buying an additional 540,669 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.7 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of PGR opened at $141.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.51. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also

