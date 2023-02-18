Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 591 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

