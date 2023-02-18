Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 6,927 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.4% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 34,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 446,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.01. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on O. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

