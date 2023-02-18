Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $66.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

