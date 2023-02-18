Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Tops $883.38 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Mina has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $883.38 million and $101.71 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00004264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.83 or 0.00422534 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,878.18 or 0.27989403 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 842,596,574 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

