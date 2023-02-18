Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Receives “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 90 ($1.09) target price on the stock.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTO opened at GBX 80.40 ($0.98) on Tuesday. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 44.70 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 87.50 ($1.06). The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,983.30, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.78.

Insider Activity at Mitie Group

In related news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 11,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £8,695.92 ($10,555.86). In related news, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 70,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £51,948 ($63,058.99). Also, insider Derek Mapp bought 11,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £8,695.92 ($10,555.86). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,824 shares of company stock valued at $899,682. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

