Mizuho Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $125.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABNB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Airbnb from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.78.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $182.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.83. The company has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,850 shares of company stock worth $77,083,564 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 243,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Airbnb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after buying an additional 199,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

