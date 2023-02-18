monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $160.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised monday.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on monday.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.31.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $153.11 on Tuesday. monday.com has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $212.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average is $116.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that monday.com will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its position in monday.com by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 13,721,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,997,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $518,057,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in monday.com by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after acquiring an additional 250,756 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in monday.com by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in monday.com by 7.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 975,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,514,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

