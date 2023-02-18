monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $160.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Tigress Financial cut their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on monday.com from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.31.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $153.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.48. monday.com has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in monday.com in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

