Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Cowen boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.85 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

