Morgan Stanley Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $140.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.70.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $145.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $947,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $279,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,703,337.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,465,765. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

