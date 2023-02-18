MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $60.34 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.48 or 0.00423325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,921.15 or 0.28041823 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.