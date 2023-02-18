MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €260.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €235.00 ($252.69) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($239.78) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €239.00 ($256.99) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of MTX opened at €234.00 ($251.61) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a twelve month high of €221.10 ($237.74). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €217.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €192.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

