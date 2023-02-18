MVL (MVL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.23 Million

MVL (MVL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, MVL has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $109.88 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00422374 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,879.65 or 0.27978795 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,552,958,863 tokens. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

