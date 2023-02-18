Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken cut shares of Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Mycronic AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Mycronic AB (publ) stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday.
