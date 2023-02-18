Nano (XNO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.94 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00003836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $126.50 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,747.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00404315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00092014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.79 or 0.00653772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.33 or 0.00550912 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00172439 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

