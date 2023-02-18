Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NNCSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Nanosonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nanosonics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Nanosonics alerts:

Nanosonics Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88.

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. Its products include trophon EPR, trophon technology, and trophon2. The company was founded by Maurie Stang on November 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.